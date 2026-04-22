Wholesome moment of two strangers helping ailing runner at Boston Marathon goes viral

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Mr Ajay Haridasse (centre) is helped by fellow runners Robson Oliveira (left) and Aaron Beggs across the finish line at the 2026 Boston Marathon on April 20.

Ed Sheeran crooned about how it feels when your legs don’t work like they used to before, but a moment at the 2026 Marathon on April 20 has shown that not all hope is lost in the event it happens to you.

In a video widely shared on social media, runner Ajay Haridasse ’s legs give way less than 1km from the finish line. He attempts to get up and continue several times , but is unsuccessful, crumbling to the floor again and again . He even pounds the road with his fist in frustration at one point.

Just as he appears resigned to the fact he cannot complete the race and drags his body to the side of the road, a stranger in yellow appears and extends his arms and offers to help him to his feet . That man, fellow runner Aaron Beggs, is then joined by another runner, Robson Oliveira , and both of them put each of Mr Haridasse’s arms over their shoulders, to raucous cheers from the crowds that line the streets .

Together, the three runners make their way down the final stretch and and cross the finish line.

There, Mr Haridasse was met by an event physician, while Mr Oliveira collapsed and was helped onto a wheelchair.

Mr Haridasse told ABC News after the marathon that he was grateful for the help he received. He is a 21-year-old from Massachusetts, according to the news network .

Recounting the moment, he said: “Aaron reaches his arm out, Robson is supporting me on the other side. Two strangers help me up when they had no reason to do that. I’m just truly grateful for all of it.”

Speaking to ABC News, Mr Beggs added: “We’re all on the journey together. We want to get to the finish line, (and) we support each other. We all need help. You never know when it’s going to be yourself.”

In an Instagram post on April 22, Mr Oliveira congratulated Mr Haridasse for not giving up and staying strong to complete the race.

Said Mr Oliveira : “It was a split-second decision. When I entered the final stretch of the marathon, I was just a few metres away from achieving my personal best, but in the distance I saw (Mr Haridasse) collapsing.

“I knew I wouldn’t have the strength to help him on my own. In that moment, I thought, ‘God, if someone stops, I’ll stop too and help him.’ And God was so generous to us that (Mr Beggs) stopped, and I knew I could help, because two are stronger than one.

“I’ll be back here in 2027, God willing. I won’t give up on breaking the 2:40 barrier in this distance!”

By crossing the line in under 2hr 55min, all three men qualified for the 2027 Boston Marathon.

The moment has gone viral online, with many netizens moved by Mr Oliveira and Mr Beggs for compromising their own race to help Mr Haridasse.

One Reddit user commented: “None of these people won the marathon, but they won the race by not only finishing, but by helping someone else in need on the way. I’d feel better about adding a few minutes to my time than I would ignoring this guy.”

Instagram user @runrobbierun said: “OK I’m crying. The running community is awesome.”

Another commenter, @lisak476, said the moment “restores your faith in humanity that strangers help strangers”.

Calling Mr Oliveira and Mr Beggs legends, a netizen on X said: “True human spirit on full display! Two runners stopping to carry a fallen brother across the Boston finish line. Pure grit, kindness, and (leaving) no one behind.”