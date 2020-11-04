Who is winning the US election? All you need to know from election day

US President Donald Trump has alleged major vote fraud, saying "frankly we did win this election" despite incomplete results from several battleground states that could determine the outcome of the presidential race.

Mr Joe Biden, meanwhile, called for patience in an address to the nation, saying that he believed he was on track to win the election amid early leads taken by Mr Trump in key states.

With the race to the White House still too close to call, it may come down to key industrial states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, say ST's Jeremy Au Yong and Nirmal Ghosh.

Stay updated with ST's live blog for the latest results, analyses and alerts from 2020 US election, which is headed for a nail-biter finish.

Here's an update from election day so far:

Trump says 'we did win this election'

“It ain’t over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted," Biden said earlier.

Highlights from the race as results trickle in

Follow our live blog for the updates as they come in.

Trump has declared victory, though it's still unclear how some key states voted. What's next?

ST's Jeremy Au Yong shares his observations on both candidates' election night speeches.

Live results: Trump v Biden in race for White House

Who will be the first candidate to reach 270 Electoral College votes and claim the presidency?

Who's leading in key swing states

The contest will be decided by these battleground states that could swing either way.

Choice came down to Covid-19 v economy, say exit polls

Voters who viewed Covid-19 as the most pressing issue favour Biden, while those who said the economy mattered more leaned towards Trump.

