Who is FB whistle-blower Frances Haugen?

Born in the state of Iowa to a doctor father and a mother who left academia to become an Episcopal priest, Ms Frances Haugen graduated with degrees in electrical and computer engineering from the Olin College of Engineering outside Boston in 2006.

Her first job was at Google, where she helped design algorithms for Google Books. In 2009, the search engine giant sponsored her for a master's degree at Harvard Business School, where she co-founded a site that eventually became the dating app Hinge.

After Ms Haugen returned to Google, she was diagnosed with celiac disease in 2011, leaving her with severe mobility issues. She left Google and in 2014 was warded in a hospital ICU because of a blood clot in her thigh.

While recovering, she hired a family friend to help her with errands. She said the friend later got influenced by online white nationalist and occult forums, forcing their friendship to eventually fall apart.

"It's one thing to study misinformation, it's another to lose someone to it," Ms Haugen told the Wall Street Journal.

After stints with Yelp and Pinterest, Ms Haugen joined Facebook in June 2019. She told the company about losing a friend to conspiracy theories and said she wanted to work to stop the spread of misinformation.

Ms Haugen was working in the 200-person "civic integrity" division. She and four other new hires were tasked with tracking misinformation targeted at specific groups of people. But the project failed due to inadequate resources, said Ms Haugen, and her team was dissolved.

Earlier in March this year, she began reading and copying documents on Facebook's internal network, Workplace. They included studies on misinformation, trafficking and other harmful content. She gathered material until her access was removed on her last day with Facebook in May.

On that day, Ms Haugen typed a message into Workplace: "I love Facebook. I want to save it."