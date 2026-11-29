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WHO chief urges US to lift sanctions on Cuba

Life expectancy on the communist-run island had fallen from 78.8 years in 2020 to 74.4 years in 2025, the first decline since records began in 1950.

GENEVA – The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) urged the United States on Nov 28 to lift sanctions on Cuba, as the island suffers a crippling economic crisis.

Washington has since January launched a devastating set of new sanctions and an oil blockade against Cuba, hammering the economy and prompting widespread blackouts and shortages of necessities.

“I just returned from #Cuba, saddened by what I saw,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X.

“Hospital corridors full of small hands holding big hopes. Health workers giving everything they have. Children should never pay for political disputes.”

“I urge the US to lift the sanctions, for their sake,” Tedros added.

Tedros said this week that life expectancy on the communist-run island had fallen from 78.8 years in 2020 to 74.4 years in 2025, the first decline since records began in 1950.

The 2025 figures predate the US fuel blockade imposed in January.

The blockade, which builds on a six-decade US trade embargo, sharply accelerated the worst crisis in Cuba in decades, leaving state services on the brink of collapse.

US President Donald Trump has hinted at launching a military intervention to overthrow the country’s Communist ruling party, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Cubans in October to work with American intelligence services.

Cuba has also been under a US trade embargo since 1962.

WHO chief Tedros painted a grim picture of a health system in “critical” condition on Nov 24 during a visit to Havana.

He said the infant mortality rate had more than doubled, from approximately four deaths per 1,000 live births in 2020 to 9.9 in 2025.

Tedros also announced US$2 million (S$2.6 million) in aid for childhood vaccination programmes and the purchase of essential medical equipment.

He linked the health situation in Cuba to the “sanctions” but also referred to “internal problems” and said it was “positive” that the island was addressing them.

He was referring to Cuba’s announcement of wide-ranging market-led economic reforms.

“The reform the government is proposing concerns the economy, the market, health, almost every sector. And we support it,” Tedros said. AFP