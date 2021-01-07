White police officer cleared of charges in black man's shooting

KENOSHA (Wisconsin) • Prosecutors in Wisconsin have cleared a white police officer of criminal charges in the shooting of a black man from behind in the presence of his young children, leaving him paralysed and triggering deadly protests that inflamed racial tensions in the US.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley on Tuesday found officer Rusten Sheskey acted in self-defence while responding to a domestic dispute last Aug 23, and shooting Mr Jacob Blake seven times at close range, saying Mr Blake was armed with a knife and had resisted arrest, despite multiple Taser shots.

The decision against prosecuting Mr Sheskey or the two other officers on the scene could incite more demonstrations, which have frequently broken out in the United States in recent years after police have been cleared of wrongdoing in shootings of African Americans.

The city was calm after dark as about 50 people braved subfreezing temperatures and marched through streets where storefronts had been boarded up in anticipation of unrest.

"This is an expression of our deep suffering," said Mr Caliph Muab'El, a black minister, as he followed in a car behind the marchers. "I wasn't surprised by the decision. It's a perpetuation of the same old, same old that we see in this country."

Kenosha, a city of 100,000 people between Milwaukee and Chicago, had braced itself for the decision, and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers authorised the Wisconsin National Guard to support local law enforcement.

Protests broke out last summer in response to viral cellphone video showing Mr Blake walking around the front of his car with Mr Sheskey following and shooting after Mr Blake opened the door.

But investigators said the video was incomplete, failing to reveal that Mr Blake was armed with a knife and had resisted arrest.

"Everybody has seen the video. And so from their perspective, they have tried this case, at their computer screen or in their living room. As a professional, I am called upon to talk about how to try this case, in a real jury room in a real court," Mr Gravely said.

Mr Blake refused police commands to drop the knife, which Mr Graveley said gave Mr Sheskey the right to self-defence. As Mr Sheskey made a final attempt to detain the man, Mr Blake turned and thrust the knife towards Mr Sheskey, an act blocked on the video by the car door and another officer, investigators said.

Mr Sheskey fired seven times until Mr Blake dropped the knife, a justified number and in accordance with police training, said former Madison police chief Noble Wray, who had been named by the Wisconsin Department of Justice to review the investigation.

Mr Graveley called the incident a tragedy for all those involved, especially Mr Blake, who was paralysed from the waist down and shot in the presence of three of his young sons. Mr Blake's lawyers said they are considering a civil lawsuit against Mr Sheskey.

The shooting took place while passions were inflamed over the May 25 death of Mr George Floyd, a black man, after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck. Thousands took to the streets in "Black Lives Matter" anti-racism protests in the US and around the world following Mr Floyd's death amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr B'Ivory LaMarr, one of the lawyers for the Blake family, said Mr Sheskey should have been charged with attempted homicide, and called on people to advocate for racial justice and police reform.

"The video made it clear Jacob... never raised a knife," Mr LaMarr said.

The shooting of Mr Blake attracted a mix of civil rights demonstrators, anarchists and right-wing militias to Kenosha last summer.

At the height of those protests, teenager Kyle Rittenhouse opened fire with a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle, killing two men and wounding another.

Rittenhouse, now 18, has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide and five other criminal counts. Earlier on Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to all counts in a video appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

REUTERS