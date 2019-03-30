White House's Larry Kudlow says US-China trade talks making headway

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US trade negotiators are making "great headway" with Beijing, a top adviser to President Donald Trump said on Friday (March 29)following the latest round of talks aimed at settling a bruising tariffs battle.

"We are still making great headway, including these talks," White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said on CNBC, as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer headed home from Beijing.

"The last message we got is they made more headway," Kudlow said.

The economic superpowers are working to find a binding deal to address Trump's complaints of years of unfair treatment of US companies by China, allowing them to roll back the tariffs hitting businesses in both countries.