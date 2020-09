WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday (Sept 30) the Trump administration would not accept the Democrats' proposal for a US$2.2 trillion (S$3 trillion) coronavirus aid package, and indicated he wanted a deal closer to US$1.5 trillion.

"We're not going to do a US$2.2 trillion dollar deal," Mnuchin said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

Asked if a compromise of US$1.5 trillion would be acceptable, Mnuchin said: "It's in that neighbourhood."

