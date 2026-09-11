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White House weighs how to use Defence Production Act to expand US oil refining capacity, sources say

The national average diesel price in the US has climbed above US$6 a gallon (S$7.60) for the first time and gasoline prices remain elevated.

WASHINGTON - The White House is weighing how to use the Defence Production Act to expand US oil refining capacity as the conflict with Iran exposes the country’s vulnerability to global crude supply disruptions and price spikes, according to two sources familiar with the administration’s plans.

Considering such an extraordinary step highlights how the Trump administration is under growing pressure to show it can contain the impact of surging fuel prices on consumers and businesses ahead of November’s midterm elections.

The proposal to use the Act came up during a recent meeting between President Donald Trump and nearly a dozen US refiners, where White House officials sought to determine how federal support could best be used to add capacity, the sources said.

No final decisions were made, and participants left the meeting with the expectation that the conversations would continue, according to the sources.

Refining executives told officials that federal money would be better directed towards making refineries more efficient or expanding existing plants rather than financing an entirely new refinery, which would be considerably more costly and take years to complete, the sources said.

The Defence Production Act - considered a tool of last resort that has never been used to add refining capacity - gives Trump broad powers to direct industrial resources and provide financial incentives for companies to expand production of materials deemed important to national defence.

The latest discussions build on a presidential determination issued in April that authorised the use of the Act to support and expand US petroleum production, refining and logistics capacity.

The United States is one of the world’s largest oil refining powers, with a vast network of plants capable of processing millions of barrels of crude a day, but the national average diesel price has climbed above US$6 a gallon (S$7.60) for the first time and gasoline prices remain elevated.

“America’s refining capacity is essential to ensuring the United States has continuous access to secure, affordable, and reliable energy. Expanding that capacity is a top priority for the President and his energy team, who are evaluating concrete options to increase our refining capacity through regulatory reform, faster permitting, and additional investment,” Taylor Rogers, a White House spokeswoman, said when asked about the proposal.

Refining capacity near maximum levels

US refiners are already running near full tilt, with utilisation reaching 98 per cent, according to the latest data. The high utilisation underscores the challenge facing the administration: refiners are producing at near-capacity levels, but tight global supplies and strong demand are keeping fuel prices high.

US refining capacity has also declined over the past decade as unprofitable plants have shut, concentrating more of the nation’s refining capacity on the Gulf Coast.

In recent weeks, the White House has increasingly pointed to expanding domestic refining capacity when asked how it plans to respond to fuel-price spikes caused by the Iran conflict, making the push both a longer-term effort to buffer against global supply disruptions and part of its broader response to affordability concerns ahead of the elections.

The administration is also pushing to increase access to foreign oil supplies.

Trump recently secured a 35 per cent US government equity stake in North American Blue Energy Partners, a private Venezuelan oil company that received rights to develop 17 oil fields with about 65 billion barrels of proven reserves.

The agreement gives the US government rights to purchase Venezuelan crude, including 20 per cent of the company’s output at production cost.

The White House says millions of barrels of new Venezuelan production will eventually be processed through US refineries.

Test case

A proposed new refinery in Brownsville, Texas, has emerged as a test case for Trump’s call to expand US refining capacity. It was unclear whether the project would receive any Defence Production Act funding.

America First Refining plans to build a 168,000-barrel-a-day facility at the Port of Brownsville, which Trump announced in March as the first new US refinery in nearly 50 years. The project is backed by India’s Reliance Industries, which has agreed to a 20-year deal to buy the refinery’s output.

The project also has ties to Trump’s family and administration. Donald Trump Jr is a passive minority investor in America First Refining, according to company and investor disclosures reported by ProPublica, while Cantor Fitzgerald, whose founder Howard Lutnick is Trump’s commerce secretary, is serving as financial adviser to the company, according to company announcements.

America First Refining did not respond to requests for comment. REUTERS