White House wants Nasa to slow hunt for killer asteroids in 'baffling' move

WASHINGTON - Thousands of asteroids as big as the Washington Monument zip around our solar system at 64,000 kmh, hunks of metal or rock that could strike with 10 times the force of the most powerful nuclear weapon and kill millions of people.

Congress wants Nasa to find them. The Biden administration says it can wait.

The space agency estimates there are about 25,000 asteroids of at least 140m in diameter near Earth's orbit. While the odds of them crashing into our planet at any given time are minuscule, Congress directed Nasa to find 90 per cent of them by 2020.

Scientists have found fewer than half. But for reasons it has not publicly explained, the administration has proposed delaying by two years, until 2028, the launch of an infrared space telescope meant to find those threatening asteroids and sharply cutting its budget for next year.

One space policy advocate called the move "baffling".

Lawmakers have pushed back, inserting measures into key Bills and calling for a faster timeline for the telescope's funding and launch.

The fight could flare up as the federal government's Sept 30 shutdown deadline approaches. It also comes as Nasa focuses on higher-profile missions. Artemis 1, an uncrewed Moon-orbiting mission, is slated to launch Saturday, while a separate mission to collect rock and dust samples from Mars is looming.

On Sept 26, Nasa also plans to direct a spacecraft the size of a small car to slam into an asteroid at 24,000 kmh in a bid to shift its trajectory. That asteroid isn't a threat to Earth, but the mission is the first time Nasa has practised bumping one to change its course.

'We can't act on what we can't see'

Asteroid-ramming techniques won't matter if scientists can't find the potential threats, advocates say.

"You can't mitigate anything unless you know it's there," said Professor Amy Mainzer, of the University of Arizona and mission director for the Near Earth Object Surveyor, the telescope being put on hold.

"We know from experience that it takes time to build and launch spacecraft. So, every year that we wait - that we don't have a good understanding of what is out there - is a year that basically makes it less likely for us to go mitigate something if we did find something," she said.

About 500 times a year, researchers identify asteroids of at least 140m in diameter near Earth's orbit. At that size - the width of one-and-a-half football fields - they pass a semi-apocalyptic Goldilocks test.

They're not quite as big as the 10km to 15km asteroid that led to the extinction of the dinosaurs, but there's more of them and they're harder to find. And they're much more destructive than the asteroids of 20m or less that more frequently hit Earth.