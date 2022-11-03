White House undecided on paying Elon Musk for Twitter blue check

President Joe Biden has long bristled at Elon Musk, who runs Tesla and has historically opposed unionisation. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
44 sec ago

WASHINGTON – The White House has not decided whether it would pay US$8 (SS11) a month to maintain verification of its Twitter accounts.

“I don’t believe it’s an issue that made it to the president’s desk yet, not a conversation that the president is aware of,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

“That’s something for the president that we need to talk to the president about.” 

Ms Jean-Pierre also sidestepped a question about Mr Elon Musk’s purchase of the platform and what impact it was having on political discourse.

Mr Musk has been held up as a champion of free speech by conservatives.

President Joe Biden has long bristled at Mr Musk, who runs Tesla and has historically opposed unionisation.

Mr Biden instead has championed automakers whose workforces are unionised. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Elon Musk announces $11 monthly charge for verified Twitter accounts
Binance boss hints at crypto future for Twitter

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top