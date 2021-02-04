White House to send vaccines to pharmacies next week

WASHINGTON • The White House next week will start shipping coronavirus vaccines directly to retail pharmacies alongside ongoing deliveries to states, increasing weekly supplies of shots nationwide to 11.5 million, a top aide said on Tuesday.

United States President Joe Biden's Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said the programme will be launched next Thursday and will make one million doses available to 6,500 stores.

As supply grows, the programme could expand to as many as 40,000 stores, he said.

The Trump administration in November last year announced that it had partnered with 19 pharmacy chains and networks nationwide - including CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance - to begin distributing Covid-19 vaccines as they become available.

The planned roll-out to retail pharmacies is in addition to 10.5 million doses that the federal government plans to ship weekly to states and territories for the next three weeks, Mr Zients said.

"This will provide more sites for people to get vaccinated in their communities," he said, adding that supply constraints will limit the programme in its early days.

Mr Zients also said the Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse states for some Covid-19-related costs they had taken on since the outbreak began in the US in January last year, such as for personal protective equipment and deployment of the National Guard.

Separately, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) may recommend wearing two masks - one over the other - to keep at bay the more contagious variants of the coronavirus, according to Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease specialist.

The CDC and Dr Fauci discussed the matter on Monday, but the agency does not yet have the data to make any formal recommendation, Dr Fauci said on Tuesday during a Washington Post event.

Still, "it makes common sense" to increase protection, Dr Fauci said.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG