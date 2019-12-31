White House says Trump, Putin discussed Russia attack, arms control, relations

Trump (left) and Putin shake hands after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, in 2018.
Trump (left) and Putin shake hands after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, in 2018.
Published
36 min ago

PALM BEACH, Florida (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed counterterrorism cooperation and the potential for arms control in a phone call on Sunday (Dec 29), the White House said.

Putin called Trump to thank him for "information the United States provided that helped foil a potential holiday terrorist attack in Russia," said White House spokesman Hogan Gidley.

Russia said on Sunday it had thwarted attacks reportedly planned in St Petersburg thanks to a tip from Washington.

