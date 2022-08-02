White House says Pelosi has a right to visit Taiwan

Washington said that nothing about Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible trip changed US policy toward Taiwan. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
2 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has the right to visit Taiwan, the White House said on Monday (Aug 1), adding that China appeared prepared to respond in coming days, possibly with military provocations.

Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan on Tuesday, three people briefed on the matter said, as China warned that its military would never "sit idly by" if she visited the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a briefing that nothing about Pelosi's possible trip changed US policy toward Taiwan.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top