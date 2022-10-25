White House says 'not true' there is national security review of Elon Musk

WASHINGTON - Reports that the United States was discussing launching a national security review of some of Mr Elon Musk’s ventures were “not true”, the White House said on Monday.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on the Biden administration’s relationship with Mr Musk or his business dealings with other countries.

Asked about a Bloomberg News report last week that said Biden administration officials were discussing whether some of Mr Musk’s ventures should face national security reviews, Ms Jean-Pierre said: “Those reportings are not true… The national security review, that is not true.”

Bloomberg on Thursday reported that US officials were weighing what tools, if any, were available to allow the US government to subject some of Mr Musk’s ventures, including SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network and his US$44 billion (S$62 billion) deal for Twitter to national security reviews.

The presence of foreign investors in Mr Musk’s Twitter deal could trigger a review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, Bloomberg reported at the time. REUTERS