White House says no intention to require Covid-19 testing on domestic flights

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The White House said on Friday (Feb 12) it was not planning to require people to take Covid-19 tests before domestic airline flights after the prospect of new rules raised serious concerns among US airlines, unions and some lawmakers.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a briefing on Friday that "reports that there is an intention to put in place new requirements, such as testing, are not accurate."

Late on Friday, a spokeswoman for the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said, "at this time, CDC is not recommending required point of departure testing for domestic travel."

She added the CDC "will continue to review public health options for containing and mitigating spread of Covid-19 in the travel space."

CDC said last month the agency was "actively looking" at expanding mandatory Covid-19 testing to US domestic flights.

Ms Psaki spoke after the chief executives of major US airlines, including American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, met virtually with White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients.

The CDC on Jan 26 began requiring negative Covid-19 tests or evidence of recovery from the disease from nearly all US-bound international passengers aged 2 and older.

The White House and officials told Reuters this week that no formal order had been circulated and that officials were not expected to endorse requiring negative Covid-19 tests before domestic flights.

"We had a very positive, constructive conversation focused on our shared commitment to science-based policies as we work together to end the pandemic, restore air travel and lead our nation toward recovery," Mr Nick Calio, chief executive of the Airlines for America industry group, said in a statement after the meeting on Friday.

The White House held a separate interagency meeting on Friday to discuss other coronavirus issues and plans to hold further talks on other travel-related issues including potentially expanding international testing to land border crossings.

The meeting of airline CEOs, Mr Zients and other administration officials involved in Covid-19 issues came after the industry strongly objected to the possibility of requiring Covid-19 testing before domestic flights.

Southwest Airlines warned such a requirement could put jobs at risk and a major aviation union said it could lead to airline bankruptcies.

One idea that has been under serious consideration is for the CDC to issue recommendations advising against travel to specific areas of the United States with high Covid-19 case loads, although those travel recommendations would not be binding, officials said.

The CDC currently has a broad recommendation discouraging all non-essential air travel.