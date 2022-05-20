White House says Biden, China's Xi may talk in coming weeks

US President Joe Biden will meet with South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol on May 20 with North Korea at the top of the agenda. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
31 min ago
Published
48 min ago

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (REUTERS) - US President Joe Biden may speak to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the coming weeks, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said aboard Air Force One on Thursday (May 19).

"I wouldn't be surprised if, in the coming weeks, President Biden and President Xi speak again," he said.

Sullivan spoke on Wednesday with Yang Jiechi, a key foreign policy adviser to Xi, and said he was "direct with him about our concerns about North Korea's nuclear and missile activities and our view that this is not in China's interests".

"It's not in America's interests, and that China should contemplate taking whatever steps it can to reduce the possibility of a provocative North Korean act, ... we had a good back and forth on that subject," he said, adding that Taiwan and other issues were also discussed.

Biden lands in South Korea on Friday evening, where he meets new President Yoon Suk-yeol with North Korea at the top of the agenda.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un abandoned a freeze on intercontinental ballistic missile testing and appears poised to resume testing of nuclear bombs, perhaps while Biden is in the region.

More On This Topic
US, South Korea condemn North Korean ballistic missile launches
'Old friends'? For Xi and Biden, not necessarily

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top