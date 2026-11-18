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The Trump administration has withdrawn White House aide Heidi Overton’s nomination to lead the US Food and Drug Administration.

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration has withdrawn White House aide Heidi Overton’s nomination to lead the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to Axios, leaving the agency without a permanent commissioner as the political path to filling the post grows more complicated.

The White House has dropped the bid due to lack of congressional support, Axios said, citing an unnamed senior administration official.

The Senate Health, Education, Labour and Pensions committee was slated to vote on Nov 18 whether to recommend Overton for a full floor vote.

She was the target of criticism from Calley Means, who recently left his job as one of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s top advisers.

In a scorched-earth campaign following his departure, Means claimed Overton opposed Kennedy’s policy goals on pesticides, food policy, vaccines and psychedelic treatments.

The move is part of the fallout from the Republicans’ devastating losses in the midterm elections.

The fate of Overton’s nomination was unclear even before Means’ attacks.

Senator Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican who leads the Senate HELP committee, criticised Overton for helping craft President Donald Trump’s executive order proposing an overhaul of childhood vaccinations.

Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins said she had concerns about the FDA’s authorisation of fruit-flavoured vapes earlier in 2026 and Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski expressed concerns about the agency’s approach to the abortion pill mifepristone.

The withdrawal will extend a period of turmoil at the FDA, which regulates products that account for roughly a fifth of consumer spending in the US.

Former Commissioner Marty Makary resigned in May after 13 months in the top role that were marred by clashes with staff and pushback from biotech companies.

Soon after, a wave of other senior leaders departed.

It’s unclear whether the White House will be able to advance a nominee before Democrats take control of the Senate in January.

Attorney Kyle Diamantas, who previously headed the agency’s food centre, is leading the FDA on a temporary basis.

The Trump administration has had several high-profile failed nominations for top health positions, including two for surgeon general and one to lead the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The surgeon general role remains unfilled; Erica Schwartz took the helm at CDC in August.

Overton is a deputy assistant to the president for domestic policy, focused on health issues.

She worked at the think tank America First Policy Institute, is a medical doctor and has a doctorate in clinical investigation from Johns Hopkins University.

She was also a White House fellow in the first Trump administration. BLOOMBERG