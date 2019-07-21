White House officials to discuss Huawei ban with tech execs

WASHINGTON • White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow will host a meeting with semiconductor and software executives tomorrow to discuss the United States' ban on sales to China's Huawei Technologies, two sources briefed on the meeting said on Friday.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will also attend the event, to which chipmakers Intel and Qualcomm have been invited, the sources said.

A White House official confirmed that the meeting would take place and that Google and Micron would attend, but said it had been called to discuss economic matters.

The future of US companies' ties to Huawei - the world's number one maker of telecommunications equipment - remains uncertain after the Trump administration put the company on a blacklist in May, citing national security concerns.

The move banned US companies from selling most parts and components to Huawei without special licences. However, US President Donald Trump said last month that American firms could resume sales to Huawei, with an eye on reviving trade talks with Beijing.

But, weeks after the announcement, details about the new policy have yet to be revealed.

On Friday, Mr Trump said Mr Mnuchin had a "very good talk" with his Chinese counterpart, amid signals from China that officials could soon meet face to face in a bid to end the year-long trade war.

Washington has accused Huawei of working directly with the Chinese government, a claim that the company denies.

Huawei said earlier this week that it would invest US$3.1 billion (S$4.2 billion) in Italy over three years to strengthen its foothold in Europe, after the US labelled the Chinese company a major security risk.

The announcement followed reports in the Wall Street Journal that Huawei was looking to make major job cuts at its US operations.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE