White House looks to tap veteran Trump advisers as midterms loom

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White House aides have sought to convince US President Donald Trump to travel more frequently to campaign for House and Senate candidates.

WASHINGTON – The White House is temporarily bringing on two longtime advisers to US President Donald Trump in an effort to bolster its messaging and operations ahead of midterm elections in which Republicans are facing the prospect of losing control of Congress.

Under the plan, former Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller would join the White House staff temporarily to help manage its communications strategy, alongside Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Communications Director Steven Cheung, according to people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity before it is finalised.

Miller worked on Trump’s 2016, 2020 and 2024 presidential campaigns as a top aide and remains close to both the president and his inner circle, offering advice on Senate confirmations and other high-profile personnel and policy moves.

Johnny DeStefano, a former Trump adviser, is set to join the White House on a temporary basis to help coordinate midterm strategy across various offices, according to the people.

DeStefano would report directly to Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, they said.

DeStefano has deep ties on Capitol Hill, where Trump has frequently clashed with his fellow Republicans in Congress.

He previously worked for former House Speaker John Boehner and the House GOP’s campaign arm.

DeStefano was Trump’s White House personnel director in his first term and the president has deep familiarity with both men.

Neither Miller or DeStefano responded to a request for comment.

The White House press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Washington Post first reported the hires.

The personnel moves underscore the uphill battle the White House faces as it seeks to convince voters to keep Republicans in charge of the House and Senate.

Historically, the party in power loses congressional seats during a midterm election, and 2026 is shaping up to be no exception.

Trump’s approval ratings have sank as voter dissatisfaction mounts, as Americans grapple with persistent high prices and a gasoline price shock resulting from the war in Iran.

White House aides have also sought to convince Trump to travel more frequently to campaign for House and Senate candidates.

His main outside political group, MAGA Inc, is also sitting on roughly US$382 million (S$493.80 million) it has yet to start spending. BLOOMBERG