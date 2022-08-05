White House lobbies Democrats against deepening Taiwan ties

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - The Biden administration is lobbying Democratic senators to put the brakes on a Bill that would alter US policy towards Taiwan, including by designating it as a major non-Nato ally, according to people familiar with the matter.

The legislation also would provide Taiwan with US$4.5 billion (S$6.2 billion) in security aid and support its participation in international organisations.

It is sponsored by Senate foreign relations chair Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, and Republican Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, both harsh critics of China, which considers the self-governing island of Taiwan as part of its territory.

"The White House has significant concerns," said Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut and member of the Senate foreign relations committee. "I have significant concerns."

Mr Murphy said the committee is delaying work on the legislation until September, and it may be rewritten.

The committee had planned to vote on the Bill Wednesday (Aug 3).

Fallout

The US has treated Taiwan as a major non-Nato ally since the George W. Bush administration. The Bill will formalise that designation.

The administration is already trying to deal with increasing US-China friction, which was exacerbated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan this week.

Taiwan was a major topic of a call last week between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.