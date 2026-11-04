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White House insists Trump is ‘still your president’ after midterm rout

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A person wearing a tie depicting US President Donald Trump during a midterm election night watch party in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov 3.

A person wearing a tie depicting US President Donald Trump during a midterm election night watch party in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov 3.

PHOTO: AFP

  • The White House said Trump is “still your president” after Republicans lost heavily in the midterm elections, which were seen as a verdict on his second term.
  • Democrats won both the House and the Senate, ending Trump’s hold on US politics and giving them power to pass laws, start probes and block appointments.
  • The result showed anger over living costs, tariffs and the war with Iran, but Trump may still limit Democrats by using his veto power.

AI generated

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump is “still your president”, the White House said on Nov 4, a day after his Republican Party suffered sweeping losses in midterm elections seen as a referendum on his second term.

The White House delivered the message in a post on X featuring a picture of a glaring Trump looming over the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

“PSA: TRUMP IS STILL YOUR PRESIDENT,” text superimposed on the image said, using the abbreviation for public service announcement.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter,” the post added, using a phrase Trump frequently employs in his social media messages.

Opposition Democrats won control of both the House and the Senate on Nov 3, dealing a major blow to Trump and the Republican Party.

The Democratic capture of Congress signals an end to Trump’s stranglehold on US politics and gives Democrats the power to pass legislation, launch investigations into Trump’s administration and thwart his appointments.

The results reflected deep frustration over the cost of living, tariffs and Trump’s war with Iran, which has sent prices soaring and compounded dissatisfaction with an already deeply unpopular president.

But Trump has threatened to use his veto power, raising questions about how much Democrats can achieve even with control of both the House and Senate. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.