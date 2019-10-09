White House blocks envoy from testifying in probe

WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump's administration has blocked the US ambassador to the European Union from giving testimony in the House of Representatives' impeachment investigation of the Republican President.

Mr Gordon Sondland, a Trump donor who started his diplomatic job in July, was due to meet behind closed doors staff of three Democratic-led House committees yesterday morning over the role he may have played in the President's efforts to get Ukraine to probe former vice-president Joe Biden, his Democratic rival.

Mr Sondland had apparently agreed to testify without a subpoena. Through his lawyer yesterday, he said he hoped "the issues raised by the State Department that preclude his testimony will be resolved promptly".

"He stands ready to testify on short notice, whenever he is permitted to appear," Mr Sondland's lawyer, Mr Robert Luskin, said in a statement.

The impeachment inquiry is focusing on a whistle-blower's allegations that Mr Trump used US military aid to secure a promise from Ukraine's President to investigate Mr Biden, a leading candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, and his son Hunter, who was on the board of a Ukrainian energy firm.

Mr Sondland was a key witness for the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight committees, whose staff had been expected to ask him why he became involved in dealings with Ukraine, which is not a member of the EU.

Mr Trump has derided the impeachment inquiry and denied he did anything wrong in a July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Mr Trump pushed for an investigation of Mr Biden and his son.

"I would love to send Ambassador Sondland, a really good man and great American, to testify, but unfortunately he would be testifying before a totally compromised kangaroo court, where Republicans' rights have been taken away, and true facts are not allowed out for the public... to see," Mr Trump wrote on Twitter.

According to text messages released by House committee leaders last week, Mr Sondland was heavily involved in contacts with Mr Zelensky as he sought a meeting with Mr Trump, and Ukrainian officials expressed concern at the US administration's decision to block nearly US$400 million (S$553 million) in US military assistance for Kiev.

In one of the texts, for example, Mr Sondland emphasised that Mr Trump "really wants the deliverable".

Representative Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, which is spearheading the impeachment probe, told reporters the failure to allow Mr Sondland to testify and turn over his text messages or e-mails was further evidence of obstruction.

The request for Mr Sondland's appearance marked a shift for the investigation because he is a political appointee. Previous witnesses have been career officials, including the former US special envoy for Ukraine, Mr Kurt Volker, and Mr Michael Atkinson, the inspector-general for the US intelligence community.

Mr Sondland was a Seattle-based hotelier who donated US$1 million to Mr Trump's inauguration committee. He presented his credentials at the European Commission in July.

Another career diplomat, Ms Marie Yovanovitch, is scheduled to meet the committees behind closed doors on Friday. She was the US ambassador to Ukraine until Mr Trump recalled her in May before her term was up, after the President's supporters questioned her loyalty.

REUTERS