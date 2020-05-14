Whistleblower to warn Congress of 'grave risks' of rushing to reopen US

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - A whistleblower who says he was removed from his government post because he raised concerns about coronavirus preparedness will testify before a US House of Representatives panel on Thursday (May 14), as President Donald Trump railed against him, saying he should no longer work for the government.

Mr Rick Bright, who was removed last month, served as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or Barda, which is responsible for developing drugs to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

"Science - not politics or cronyism - must lead the way to combat this deadly virus," Mr Bright will testify before a House Committee on Energy and Commerce subcommittee, according to written remarks made public on Wednesday.

Mr Bright added that the United States faces "grave risks" if it eases restrictions too quickly and fails to develop a national coordinated response.

Mr Trump, who has been pushing for the US economy to reopen quickly, dismissed Mr Bright as a "disgruntled employee" on Twitter hours before the hearing was to begin.

He said he did not know Mr Bright, who "with his attitude, should no longer be working for our government!"

Mr Bright is to testify two days after leading US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci warned a Senate committee that a premature lifting of lockdowns could lead to additional outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus. Mr Trump blocked Dr Fauci from testifying to the Democratic-controlled House.

In a whistleblower complaint filed with a government watchdog last week, Mr Bright said that he warned about the virus in January and was met with hostility from leaders of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which oversees Barda.

Mr Bright, who was reassigned to a new government job last month, said he was ousted from Barda because he resisted efforts to push hydroxychloroquine and the related chloroquine as cures for Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

He said in the statement last month that the US government has promoted the medicines as a "panacea" even though they "clearly lack scientific merit".

HHS spokesman Caitlin Oakley has disputed Mr Bright's account, saying in a statement on Tuesday that he was transferred to a job where he was entrusted to spend around US$1 billion (S$1.43 billion) to develop diagnostic testing.

"We are deeply disappointed that he has not shown up to work on behalf of the American people and lead on this critical endeavour," Ms Oakley said.

The House subcommittee will also hear on Thursday from Mr Mike Bowen, co-owner of Prestige Ameritech, the largest US surgical mask producer.

Mr Bowen warned in January that the US would run out of medical-grade face masks if it did not ramp up production, according to e-mails included in Mr Bright's whistleblower complaint.