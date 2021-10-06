Whistle-blower's allegations should be investigated: Senator

WASHINGTON • Facebook whistle-blower Frances Haugen testified before the US Congress yesterday, telling lawmakers the social media giant knew its apps were harming the mental health of young users.

"I'm here today because I believe Facebook's products harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy," Ms Haugen, a former product manager on Facebook's civic integrity team, said.

She accused her former employers of pushing harmful content for profit and called for them to be held to greater accountability.

"Facebook became a US$1 trillion (S$1.36 trillion) company by paying for its profits with our safety, including the safety of our children," Ms Haugen said, adding that the company sought to keep its operations confidential.

"I came forward because I recognised a frightening truth: Almost no one outside of Facebook knows what happens inside Facebook.

"Today, no regulator has a menu of solutions for how to fix Facebook, because Facebook didn't want them to know enough about what's causing the problems. Otherwise, there wouldn't have been need for a whistle-blower.

"There is no one currently holding Mark (Zuckerberg, Facebook chief executive) to account. The buck stops with Mark."

Ms Haugen testified before a panel of the Senate Commerce Committee about internal Facebook research that she says shows the company prioritised profit, stoking division, undermining democracy and harming the mental health of its youngest users.

The hearing comes the day after Facebook and its photo-sharing platform Instagram and messaging service WhatsApp experienced rare global outages. The company's shares fell 4.9 per cent on Monday after Ms Haugen revealed her identity in an interview on CBS' 60 Minutes on Sunday.

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal, chair of the subcommittee holding the hearing, called on federal regulators to investigate accusations that the company was cavalier about user safety.

In an opening statement to the subcommittee, Mr Blumenthal, a Democrat, said Facebook knew that its products were addictive, like cigarettes. "Tech now faces that big tobacco jaw-dropping moment of truth," he said. He also called for Mr Zuckerberg to testify before the committee, and for the company to be investigated.

"Our children are the ones who are victims. Teens today looking in the mirror feel doubt and insecurity. Mark Zuckerberg ought to be looking at himself in the mirror," Mr Blumenthal said. "When they allowed 99 per cent of violent content to remain unchecked on their platform including the lead-up to the Jan 6 insurrection, what did they do? Now we know Mark Zuckerberg was going sailing."

In an era when bipartisanship is rare on Capitol Hill, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agreed on the need for changes at Facebook.

The top Republican on the subcommittee, Ms Marsha Blackburn, said Facebook turned a blind eye to children below 13 on its sites, saying it was clear that the company "prioritises profit over the well-being of children".

Facebook spokesman Kevin McAlister said in an e-mail ahead of the hearing that the company sees protecting its community as more important than maximising profits and that it was not accurate that leaked internal research demonstrated that Instagram was "toxic" for teenage girls.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the company contributed to increased polarisation online when it made changes to its content algorithm, failed to take steps to reduce vaccine hesitancy, and was aware that Instagram harmed the mental health of teenage girls.

Ms Haugen said Facebook had also done too little to prevent its site from being used by people planning violence. Facebook was used by people planning mass killings in Myanmar and the Jan 6 assault on the US Capitol by supporters of then President Donald Trump who were determined to toss out last year's election results.

