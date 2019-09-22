Whistle-blower fight puts focus on Trump's call to Ukraine leader

WASHINGTON • The fight over a mysterious intelligence whistle-blower complaint is shining new attention on Democratic accusations that United States President Donald Trump has improperly implored the Ukrainian government to investigate one of his main political opponents - Democratic presidential front runner Joe Biden.

Mr Trump held a phone call on July 25 with Ukraine's new president, where he pressed Mr Volodymyr Zelenskiy to probe Mr Biden's son Hunter, who worked for a Ukrainian gas company, for possible corruption, according to a person familiar with the call.

The whistle-blower from the intelligence community, who has not been publicly identified, raised concerns about Mr Trump's interactions with a foreign leader.

The complaint includes references to Mr Trump's phone call with Mr Zelenskiy, according to The Washington Post.

In an interview with Ukrainian outlet Hromadske published last Friday evening, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said that his country was not interested in taking sides in US politics, but that Mr Zelenskiy had the right to keep the contents of his conversation with Mr Trump secret.

"I know what the conversation was about and I do not think there was any pressure (from Mr Trump)," Mr Prystaiko told Hromadske.

"There was a conversation, different conversation, leaders have the right to discuss any existing issues. This was a long and friendly conversation that touched on a lot of issues, sometimes requiring serious answers."

Mr Biden condemned the reports and called on Mr Trump to release the transcript of the Zelenskiy phone call and stop blocking information about the whistle-blower.

"It means that he used the power and resources of the United States to pressure a sovereign nation - a partner that is still under direct assault from Russia - pushing Ukraine to subvert the rule of law in the express hope of extracting a political favour," Mr Biden said last Friday in a statement.

"Such clear-cut corruption damages and diminishes our institutions of government by making them tools of a personal political vendetta."

Mr Trump earlier in the day dismissed the entire controversy as partisan and said he did not know the details of the complaint.

"It's just another political hack job," Mr Trump said last Friday at the White House when he was asked about his conversation with Mr Zelenskiy. "It doesn't matter what I discussed, but I'll tell you this, somebody ought to look into Joe Biden's statement."

The Zelenskiy call, which came one day after Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified to Congress about his investigation into Mr Trump and Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, has prompted Democrats to accuse the President of seeking help from a foreign country for his re-election bid next year.

In a tweet yesterday, Mr Trump referred to "a perfectly fine and routine conversation I had" with Ukraine's leader. "Nothing was said that was in any way wrong."

The scandal has set Washington on edge, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying the whistle-blower complaint raises "grave, urgent concerns for our national security".

Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren called for Mr Trump's impeachment, and, in a series of tweets, criticised Congress for its repeated failure to start the process. "He continues because he knows his Justice Department won't act and believes Congress won't either," she tweeted. "Today's news confirmed he thinks he's above the law. If we do nothing, he'll be right."

