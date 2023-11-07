When is the third Republican US presidential debate and who are the candidates?

WASHINGTON - Five Republican presidential contenders are scheduled to face off in a third primary debate on Wednesday.

Here are some facts about the forum:

Where is it?

The third debate will take place in Miami. NBC News will host the event at the Adrienne Arsht Centre for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County and air it from 8pm to 10pm ET (0100 to 0300 GMT Thursday, 9am to 11am Singapore time Thursday).

Florida is the home of former president Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who are running first and second in national opinion polls, respectively.

Florida was until recently a battleground between Republicans and Democrats, but the state now leans conservative.

The state hosts a Republican primary contest in March, which has played a crucial role in previous primary elections, though it is considerably less important than contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, which are slated for January and February.

Who will be there?

Mr DeSantis, former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott have all qualified, according to the Republican National Committee.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson did not make the cut.

To qualify for the debate, candidates need to have received at least 4 per cent in two national polls since Sept 1 or 4 per cent in one national poll as well as 4 per cent in a poll in at least two “early states”.

Those early states are Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, all of which are among the first to hold nominating contests.

Candidates are also required to have at least 70,000 unique donors, including at least 200 donors from 20 or more states or territories. They also must sign a pledge that requires participants to support the eventual Republican nominee.

What about Trump?

Seeking to bolster support among the Hispanic community in Florida, Trump will hold a rally in Hialeah, a Cuban-American stronghold, starting at 7pm ET.

He has repeatedly said he does not believe it makes sense to open himself up to attacks from opponents on the debate stage given his sizeable polling lead. He is up nearly 40 per cent over his nearest challenger, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Will the debate matter?

The first two debates did nothing to dent Trump’s sizeable lead in opinion polls.

At the same time, Mr DeSantis and Ms Haley are locked in a fierce competition for second place. While Mr DeSantis leads Ms Haley nationally, she leads the Florida governor in New Hampshire and South Carolina, two crucial states in the Republican nominating process.

A strong debate by either will help them make the case to voters and donors that they have a more plausible shot at closing the gap with Trump. Both, however, are far behind Trump in national polls. REUTERS