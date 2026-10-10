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‘What’s the plan?’ Crisis response at the Chi Phi House at Cornell

The Chi Phi fraternity house, which was shut down in 2024, at Cornell University in Ithaca.

The brothers of Chi Phi were texting one another in a panic.

On the afternoon of Nov 8, 2024, Cornell University suspended the fraternity for suspected drug use. Three hours later, the school in Ithaca, New York, sent an email blast with the subject line, “Crime ALERT: Sexual Assault – Edgemoor Lane, City of Ithaca.”