‘What’s the plan?’ Crisis response at the Chi Phi House at Cornell
Michael Wilson
- Cornell suspended Chi Phi on 8 November 2024 after a sexual assault alert linked to Edgemoor Lane and ketamine use.
- A woman, Jane Doe, said a Hawaiian Night party left her incapacitated and assaulted by several brothers; texts showed panic, apologies and attempts to “just deny”.
- University investigators later punished the men, including expulsions, suspensions and probation, while the brothers denied wrongdoing and said the sex was consensual.
AI generated
The brothers of Chi Phi were texting one another in a panic.
On the afternoon of Nov 8, 2024, Cornell University suspended the fraternity for suspected drug use. Three hours later, the school in Ithaca, New York, sent an email blast with the subject line, “Crime ALERT: Sexual Assault – Edgemoor Lane, City of Ithaca.”