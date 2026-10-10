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‘What’s the plan?’ Crisis response at the Chi Phi House at Cornell

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The Chi Phi fraternity house, which was shut down in 2024, at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2026. A former Cornell University student filed a lawsuit saying she was sexually assaulted by seven members of the Chi Phi fraternity at a house party on campus. (Heather Ainsworth/The New York Times)

The Chi Phi fraternity house, which was shut down in 2024, at Cornell University in Ithaca.

PHOTO: HEATHER AINSWORTH/NYTIMES

Michael Wilson

  • Cornell suspended Chi Phi on 8 November 2024 after a sexual assault alert linked to Edgemoor Lane and ketamine use.
  • A woman, Jane Doe, said a Hawaiian Night party left her incapacitated and assaulted by several brothers; texts showed panic, apologies and attempts to “just deny”.
  • University investigators later punished the men, including expulsions, suspensions and probation, while the brothers denied wrongdoing and said the sex was consensual.

AI generated

The brothers of Chi Phi were texting one another in a panic.

On the afternoon of Nov 8, 2024, Cornell University suspended the fraternity for suspected drug use. Three hours later, the school in Ithaca, New York, sent an email blast with the subject line, “Crime ALERT: Sexual Assault – Edgemoor Lane, City of Ithaca.”

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.