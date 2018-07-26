What's Next: July 26, 2018

Lighthizer faces Senate panel

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will testify before a Senate panel today, setting up what is likely to be an explosive hearing on US trade policy - including trade tariffs on China and the European Union - under President Donald Trump.

The European Commission said it is preparing a list of retaliatory measures on American goods worth US$20 billion (S$27 billion) should the US impose car tariffs.

Sustainable business practices lauded

The fourth edition of Singapore's Sustainable Business Awards, the region's leading award platform recognising sustainable business commitment, innovation and leadership, will be held tonight. It rewards outstanding sustainable business leadership practices and how these efforts bring economic benefits to companies, the environment and stakeholders.

Update on Q&S initiatives

Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing will share how Quality and Standards have played a key role in creating a competitive advantage for Singapore companies and businesses at a conference today.