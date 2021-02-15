What's next for Trump, Biden and Republican Party?

WASHINGTON • The United States Senate acquitted Mr Donald Trump on Saturday of the charge of inciting the Jan 6 assault on the US Capitol.

Mr Trump's acquittal raises questions about what's next for the 74-year-old former president, the Republican Party and President Joe Biden.

DONALD TRUMP

Although his acquittal was a near certainty, the verdict must have come as a relief to the former president.

In a statement, Mr Trump denounced what he called a "witch hunt" and talked about the future.

"Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun," he said.

"We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant and limitless American future."

Mr Trump is still eligible to run for president again in 2024, if he so chooses.

THE REPUBLICAN PARTY

The fact that the vast majority of Senate Republicans voted to acquit Mr Trump is a clear signal that he retains a grip on the GOP (Grand Old Party).

Still, seven Republican senators voted to convict Mr Trump and 10 Republican members of the House of Representatives voted last month to impeach him, including the party's third-ranking member, Ms Liz Cheney, daughter of former vice-president Dick Cheney.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell voted for an acquittal, but said Mr Trump was "practically and morally responsible" for the Jan 6 violence.

A number of Republicans have distanced themselves from Mr Trump and are lining up to take their own shot at the White House in 2024.

A group of anti-Trump former Republican officials has raised the idea of creating a centre-right third party, but it is unlikely to gain much traction.

JOE BIDEN

Mr Trump's impeachment trial has been hanging over the start of Mr Biden's presidency, and the Democrats must be glad it took just five days.

The Senate will now be in a position to swiftly confirm Mr Biden's Cabinet appointees and work on his legislative agenda as the country struggles with the Covid-19 pandemic and severe economic woes.

But Mr Trump remains a force to be reckoned with.

Ms Capri Cafaro, executive in residence at the American University in Washington, said: "There's no saying that we're immune from more protests, demonstrations (and) activism from the far right."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE