What's Next: April 25, 2018

Macron to address Congress in English

Mr Emmanuel Macron will demonstrate his English-language skills in an address to a joint session of US Congress today, a rarity for a French president. Mr Macron is on a three-day visit to the United States that is seen as a test of his relationship with US President Donald Trump, with the fate of the Iran nuclear deal and trade ties on top of the agenda.

Marking Aerospace Day with workshops

Close to 800 students will be visiting 19 companies and participating in workshops at Seletar Aerospace Park as part of Aerospace Day today. A memorandum of understanding was signed earlier this year between schools and JTC, aerospace companies and Association of Aerospace Industries for a series of student outreach initiatives to develop talent for the aerospace sector.

Event to honour business leaders

A gala dinner will be held tonight to unveil this year's outstanding business leaders for the Singapore Business Awards 2018.

The award categories are: Businessman of the Year, Outstanding Chief Executive of the Year, Outstanding Overseas Executive of the Year and the Enterprise Award.

President Halimah Yacob will be the guest of honour at the dinner.