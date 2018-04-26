What's News: April 26, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Macron: Don't quit Iran deal

French President Emmanuel Macron, wrapping up his three-day state visit with an address to a joint session of the US Congress, cautioned against abandoning the Iran nuclear deal without a substantial alternative. France and the US have called for a "new" deal with Teheran, which was strongly rejected by Iran's President Hassan Rouhani.

Thumbs up for reshuffle

After a Cabinet reshuffle that places fourth-generation ministers in charge of all economy-related ministries, business leaders say they are confident that the younger ministers have what it takes to succeed in their bigger roles.



Scientists have warned of a troubling build-up of microplastics in sea ice floating in the Arctic Ocean. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



WORLD

Plastic in the Arctic

Researchers have warned of a troubling accumulation of microplastics in sea ice floating in the Arctic Ocean, a major potential source of water pollution as global warming melts the frozen water. The 17 plastic types found include plastic from shopping bags and food packaging, and nylon and polyester found in synthetic fabrics.

WORLD

Informal Xi-Modi meeting

The informal meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week is set to be held in the central city of Wuhan, away from the capital Beijing, so the leaders can have "full and in-depth exchanges", according to the Chinese.

OPINION

Shedding light on good sport

A night-time football match in Yishun was abandoned earlier this month after two floodlights were turned off - apparently, following complaints from nearby residents. The incident illuminates the need for a spirit of compromise here, says Lester Wong.

HOME

Dentist suspended

Dr Steven Ang Kiam Hau of The Smile Division Dental Surgeons@Orchard will be suspended for one year for submitting false Medisave claims to cover the cost of a patient's dental implants, in a first case involving deception to obtain unauthorised Medisave withdrawals.

HOME

NUS names new deans

The Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine will have new deans. Eminent economist Danny Quah will head the LKY School while Associate Professor Chong Yap Seng will helm the medical school.

BUSINESS

Singapore as Asean gateway

Singapore is positioning itself as a gateway for German firms to tap opportunities in Asean. Germany already has a strong contingent of firms in Singapore, but there is still opportunity for their small and medium-sized enterprises to enter the Asean region, said Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S. Iswaran in Hannover, Germany.

SPORT

Bid to nurture Asian MMA stars

Ultimate Fighting Championship's vice-president for Asia-Pacific Kevin Chang sees Singapore as pivotal in a strategy of regional expansion that includes identifying and nurturing Asian mixed martial arts (MMA) stars. "Singapore is a trendsetting city in all of South-east Asia and so the growth of our fans and our business here also lifts our growth in other South-east Asian markets as well," he said.



PHOTO: WARNER BROS PICTURES



LIFE

Buzz over Crazy Rich Asians

The first trailer of Crazy Rich Asians has racked up more than four million YouTube views since it was released on Monday. That same evening in Los Angeles, the director and cast unveiled the film, based on Singaporean writer Kevin Kwan's 2013 novel, at its first public screening.

