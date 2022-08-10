What's in the Chips bag?

The Chips and Science Act earmarks around US$52.7 billion (S$72.6 billion) to support the US semiconductor industry.

• Some US$39 billion will go to US chipmakers, to make more semiconductors.

• At least USS$13 billion will go to research, development and innovation.

• There is a four-year, 25 per cent tax credit that runs up to US$24 billion to encourage chipmakers to open more plants in the US.

• There are some sections creating new government organisations to monitor supply chains.

• The law also seeks to create regional technology hubs to mobilise underserved communities where a labour force can be tapped for fields like robotics and cybersecurity.

• Outside the chipmaking sector, the law will set aside funding for science agencies, including Nasa, to support a programme for sending humans back to the Moon and, eventually, to Mars.

IS THERE A CATCH?

It bars semiconductor makers that get federal subsidies from expanding their capacity in China or any other nation for 10 years. But it has exceptions that may allow those producing so-called legacy chips - used in devices from smartphones and computers to home appliances and connected cars - to continue investing in China if those investments are aimed at protecting existing and significant US business interests.

WHY IS THIS A BIG DEAL?

Semiconductors act as the brains of all devices that the world now relies on - from smartphones to laptops to data centres - as well as sophisticated weapons systems that make the US the world's most powerful nation.

But the US gets most of its chips from abroad. About 92 per cent of the world's most advanced chips are made in Taiwan, with the rest in South Korea. Supply chain disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have exposed vulnerabilities as a result of the US' reliance on external chip suppliers. China has also set in motion plans to raise its share of the chip market.

Taiwan's own vulnerabilities have forced US policymakers to ponder what would happen if the military was ever cut off from the chips it needs.