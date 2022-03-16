'We've got our man': Arrest in US shootings of homeless men

WASHINGTON (AFP) - A 30-year-old man with a lengthy criminal record and a history of mental illness was arrested on Tuesday (March 15) for a string of shootings of homeless men in Washington and New York, police said.

"We've got our man," Washington police chief Robert Contee announced.

Gerald Brevard III was arrested in Washington at around 2.30am by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents, Contee said.

Brevard, a Washington resident, has been charged with first degree murder, assault with intent to kill, and assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with the attacks on homeless men in Washington.

He faces further charges for the shootings of homeless men in New York.

The shootings, which took place between March 3 and March 12, left two homeless men dead and three wounded. Three of the shootings took place in Washington and two in New York.

Contee said no motive has been established. "We believe that it's random," he said.

Washington and New York police were able to link the shootings after a police detective in Washington saw a social media post with a picture of the suspect in the New York attacks, the police chief said.

He said Brevard has been arrested on several previous occasions, including for assaulting a police officer, assault with a deadly weapon and several misdemeanors.

In 2019, he was committed to a psychiatric hospital in Washington for a mental competency hearing to determine if he was fit to stand trial on the assault charge. He was found competent to stand trial.

His father, Gerald Brevard Jr, told The Washington Post that his son had been struggling with mental illness and the family had been trying to get him help.

The authorities in Washington and New York had offered a US$70,000 (S$95,000) reward for tips leading to an arrest and Contee said the authorities "expect to pay out."

'We kept that promise'

The arrest came just hours after New York Mayor Eric Adams, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and the police chiefs of the two cities held a joint news conference to appeal to the public for information about a man they called a "cold-blooded killer."

"We promised that we'd bring this killer to justice," Adams tweeted. "We kept that promise."