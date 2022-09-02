WASHINGTON - By 2100, babies born today will be 78 - and will live in a world in which older people outnumber the younger.
But from Europe to Japan, this demographic change is already apparent.
WASHINGTON - By 2100, babies born today will be 78 - and will live in a world in which older people outnumber the younger.
But from Europe to Japan, this demographic change is already apparent.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 02, 2022, with the headline 'We've got mum a robot': Expert warns against lonelier world for the elderly. Subscribe