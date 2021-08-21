Western US set to see drought last till late autumn

NEW YORK • The severe drought that has gripped much of the western half of the United States in spring and summer is likely to continue at least into late autumn, government forecasters have said.

The outlook for next month through November, prepared by meteorologists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), suggests that above-average temperatures are likely across almost all of the west, except for Washington and parts of Idaho, Montana and North Dakota.

Precipitation is expected to be below normal from the south-west into the Rockies and the Northern Plains.

Together, that spells bad news for a part of the country that is already experiencing major effects of drought, including dwindling water supplies, stunted crops, barren grazing lands and exploding wildfires.

"For a lot of the western US, we are expecting drought to persist," said NOAA meteorologist Matthew Rosencrans, during a teleconference with reporters on Thursday.

According to the US Drought Monitor, currently 47 per cent of the land area of the contiguous 48 states is experiencing various degrees of drought, nearly all of it in the High Plains or from the Rocky Mountains westwards.

Drought affects the entirety of nine states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Oregon and the Dakotas.

California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington experienced their hottest July in 127 years of record-keeping, while five other states, including Utah and Colorado, came close to setting records.

The drought situation is particularly dire in California, where 49 per cent of the state is in the most severe drought category.

Farmers in the state's Central Valley have had sharp cuts in their water allotments.

Wells are going dry in some towns and several large wildfires are currently raging, including the Dixie Fire, now the largest single fire in California history.

About half of Utah, one-third of Nevada and one-quarter of Oregon are in the most severe category as well.

Over the next three months, drought may develop in north-eastern Colorado and western Nebraska, Mr Rosencrans said.

The only improvement may be in western parts of Oregon and Washington. Overall, the NOAA said, the 48 contiguous states experienced their 13th-warmest July ever.

There are over 10,000 firefighters battling the unprecedented blazes in California.

But that is not enough, and the state is having a hard time finding more firefighters as flames rage across the western US and Canada.

Twelve major wildfires are burning in the Golden State, which forced 31,000 people to flee their homes.

Dry winds raking Northern California helped the Caldor Fire east of Sacramento jump from 2,630ha on Tuesday night to more than 26,300ha by Thursday morning, all but destroying the town of Grizzly Flats and hospitalising two people with serious injuries.

In a bleak sign of climate change, the infernos are part of a dramatic wildfire season spanning the Northern Hemisphere, with flames burning everywhere from Siberia to Greece to France, and smoke reaching the North Pole for the first time on record.

There are about 100 large, active fires across the western US alone, so finding additional resources for California is difficult, and the firefighters deployed are exhausted.

This year is on pace to see California's worst fire season ever.

On Monday, the state broke a milestone of one million acres - or over 404,000ha - burned, the earliest it has ever reached that mark.

So far this year, 6,540 fires have torched at least 1,800 structures in the state. But no deaths were reported through Wednesday.

