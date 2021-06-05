Western US hit by worst drought in decades

NEW YORK • Almost three-fourths of the western US is gripped by drought so severe it is off the charts of the US Drought Monitor's 20-year history.

Mountains across the west have seen little precipitation, robbing reservoirs of dearly needed snow melt and rain, said Mr Brad Rippey, a meteorologist and Drought Monitor author with the US Department of Agriculture.

The parched conditions mean the wildfire threat is high and farmers are struggling to irrigate crops. Meanwhile, dropping water levels in Lake Oroville, one of California's largest reservoirs, forced the authorities to remove more than 100 houseboats, according to the Weather Channel.

"Water supply is the big story for the west, and we are getting in trouble with all the interests competing for a slice of that water," Mr Rippey said. "There is not a lot to go around this year."

Unlike the eastern US, in the west most water comes in winter months in the form of rain that gushes into reservoirs or snow that piles up on mountainsides.

Last year, drought cost the nation US$4.5 billion (S$6 billion), according to the US National Centres for Environmental Information.

This year, what little snow that fell soon melted away and seeped into dusty ground rather than rivers, streams and reservoirs.

"We have never seen a drought at the scale and intensity we see right now, and it is possible this may be the baseline for the future," Ms Elizabeth Klein, senior counsellor for the Department of Interior told a Congressional hearing.

"California is currently experiencing its third-driest year on record... the driest since 1977."

Through the end of April, 1.7 million acre-feet of water melted off California's mountains, down from the normal rate of eight million, Mr Rippey said. In the last two years, there has only been four million.

"This is, by far, the worst recharge year in modern history," he said.

