Western govts take fresh actions against Belarusian leader

WASHINGTON • US President Joe Biden yesterday signed an executive order imposing new measures aimed at punishing Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko as the United States steps up pressure against his government in coordinated action with Britain and Canada.

On the anniversary of the 2020 presidential election that Mr Lukashenko is accused of rigging, the US will also issue its largest round of sanctions to date on Belarusian individuals and entities, targeting the country's economy and the Belarusian National Olympic Committee, a White House official said.

The US Treasury Department will blacklist Belaruskali OAO, which the official said is one of Belarus' largest state-owned enterprises and one of the world's largest producers of potash, which is used in fertilisers and is Belarus' main foreign currency earner.

The Belarusian National Olympic Committee will also be hit with sanctions in yesterday's action, the official said, over accusations that it facilitated money laundering, sanctions evasion, and the circumvention of visa bans.

The action comes following Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's refusal to board a flight home during the Olympics after she was taken to the airport against her wishes. She has since sought refugee status in Poland.

Western governments have sought to escalate their pressure on Mr Lukashenko, who is accused of rigging elections in August last year and cracking down on the opposition to prolong his 27 years in power. Mr Lukashenko has denied rigging the vote.

Tens of thousands of people joined street protests last year - Mr Lukashenko's biggest challenge since he became president in 1994.

He responded with a crackdown in which many opponents have been arrested or exiled. They deny planning a coup.

Britain also announced its new sanctions yesterday, targeting exports of oil products and potash. And Canada imposed new sanctions to protest against the "gross and systematic violations of human rights" under Mr Lukashenko.

A defiant Mr Lukashenko yesterday shrugged off the coordinated barrage of new Western sanctions, saying that Britain would "choke" on its measures and that he was ready for talks with the West instead of a sanctions war.

At an hours-long news conference in Minsk yesterday, Mr Lukashenko denied being a dictator and argued instead that he had defended Belarus against opponents plotting a coup.

He said he had won the 2020 presidential election fairly and some people had been "preparing for a fair election, while others were calling... for a coup d' etat".

"In order to dictate - I am a completely sane person - you need to have the appropriate resources," Mr Lukashenko said. "I have never dictated anything to anyone and I am not going to."

Belarus would respond if necessary to sanctions pressure, but "there is no need to take up the sanction axes and pitchforks", the leader added.

On the issue of sprinter Tsimanouskaya, Mr Lukashenko said she defected at the Olympic Games only because she had been "manipulated" by outside forces.

Mr Lukashenko, 66, has kept power with political support and financial backing from Russia, which sees Belarus as a buffer state against the Nato military alliance and the European Union.

