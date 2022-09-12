Western arms production to ramp up as Ukraine burns through stockpiles

WASHINGTON - Western governments are mobilising their arms manufacturers to ramp up production and replenish stockpiles heavily diminished by supplying Ukraine's six-month-old battle against Russia's invasion.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced this past week a meeting of senior national armaments directors from allied countries to make long-term plans for supplying Ukraine and rebuilding their own arms reserves.

"They will discuss how our defence industrial bases can best equip Ukraine's future forces with the capabilities that they need," he said at a meeting at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany of the Ukraine Contact Group, 50 countries currently supporting the war effort.

On Friday, the Pentagon's arms acquisition chief Bill LaPlante said the meeting would take place in Brussels on Sept 28.

The goal is to determine "how we can continue to work together to ramp up production of key capabilities and resolve supply chain issues and increase interoperability and interchangeability of our systems," LaPlante told reporters at the Pentagon.

Billions more for arms

Nato countries do not all have the same weapons, but their arms are compatible. So ammunition manufactured in one country in the Atlantic alliance can be used by another.

At the start of the war, Ukraine's military mostly used weapons and munitions that matched Russian standards. But within a few months those were exhausted - especially in crucial artillery and missile systems - and it has grown to depend on Western allies with Nato-standard arms.

But that in turn has drawn down large amounts of munitions the allies had kept for their own defence.

Rebuilding those supplies is now crucial.

In July, the European Union announced 500 million euros (706 million euros) for joint purchases over the next two years to replenish arms provided to Kyiv.

The priority is more anti-armor and anti-aircraft missile systems, and 155mm artillery pieces and ammunition.