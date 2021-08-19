West faces hard choice on dealing with Taleban

WASHINGTON • After two decades trying to destroy the Taleban, Western powers now face the wrenching decision of whether to deal with the Islamist insurgents who have taken over Afghanistan.

The Taleban already appears set to enjoy a warmer international reception than its draconian 1996-2001 regime did, with Russia, China and Turkey praising the militants' initial public statements.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell put it bluntly on Tuesday: "The Taleban have won the war, so we will have to talk with them."

But Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the Taleban a "recognised terrorist organisation" that has "taken over and replaced a duly elected democratic government by force".

The US military and diplomats have spoken to the Taleban to ensure evacuations from Kabul, but Washington said any long-term ties with a future Afghan government would depend on its respect for women's rights and rejection of extremists like Al-Qaeda.

"It will be up to the Taleban to show the rest of the world who they are and how they intend to proceed," said Mr Jake Sullivan, US President Joe Biden's national security adviser.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said "ordinarily" London would not deal with the Taleban due to its human rights standards. But with talks on in Qatar on a more inclusive government, "we want to test whether there is scope to moderate the kind of regime we will now see in place".

"They are now in power, and we now need to deal with that reality," Mr Raab said.

Western powers have less leverage with the Taleban in power rather than on the battlefield.

But the United States still wields unrivalled influence with international lenders and can enforce rigorous sanctions, putting conditions on assistance needed to rebuild the war-battered country.

Ms Lisa Curtis, the top White House adviser on South and Central Asia under former president Donald Trump, said: "We need to prioritise the Afghan people, making sure they have enough to eat, (and) they can survive, because otherwise we're going to have a massive humanitarian crisis... So we may have to deal with them (the Taleban) on some level."

Only three nations - Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia - recognised the previous Taleban regime.

The US does not forgive quickly when it comes to diplomatic recognition. It took two decades after the fall of Saigon for the US to establish ties with communist Vietnam.

Washington has not established ties with Iran's clerical state since revolutionaries in 1979 kidnapped US diplomats after overthrowing the pro-Western leader.

One unique factor - Taleban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, seen by insurgents as Afghanistan's new leader, may still have been in prison were it not for Washington. He was arrested in Pakistan in 2010 but freed in 2018 at the request of Washington as US negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad saw him as a credible counterpart during talks in Qatar that led to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

MFA statement

Singapore urges relevant parties to protect the safety and security of all civilians and to facilitate the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals who wish to leave the country, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said yesterday.

The spokesman added that Singapore is closely monitoring the developments in Afghanistan and strongly advises Singaporeans against travelling to or remaining in Afghanistan, given the volatile security situation there. Singapore has no diplomatic representation in Afghanistan.

Singaporeans who are still in Afghanistan should eRegister with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs immediately at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg.

Those who need consular assistance can contact the ministry's 24-hour duty office on +65 6379 8800/8855 or e-mail mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg.