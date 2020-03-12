Weinstein jailed for 23 years over sex assault and rape convictions

NEW YORK • Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison yesterday following his sexual assault and rape conviction last month in a case hailed as a victory for the #MeToo movement against sexual abuse.

A jury on Feb 24 found Weinstein, 67, guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

Once one of Hollywood's most influential producers, Weinstein had faced the possibility of a maximum sentence of 29 years in prison.

Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi had asked for 25 years or near 25 years for Weinstein's conviction on a charge of criminal sexual act in the first degree involving Ms Haleyi, and to impose a consecutive sentence for the third-degree rape conviction involving Ms Mann. That charge called for up to four years in prison, but the prosecution made no specific request.

Weinstein and the six women who testified against him were in the Manhattan criminal court for the proceedings. Ms Haleyi spoke of the trauma she had endured. "It scarred me deeply, mentally and emotionally, perhaps irreparably, perhaps forever."

Prosecutors last week said the sentence should reflect not only Weinstein's crimes, but a "lifetime of abuse towards others".

More than 100 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct stretching back decades, fuelling the #MeToo movement against sexual abuse and harassment. He has denied the claims, saying that any sex was consensual.

The jury acquitted him on the most serious charges, a single count of first-degree rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault. Those charges relied on testimony by actress Annabella Sciorra.

His lawyers on Monday urged Justice James Burke to consider their client's charitable activities, while saying a longer sentence would likely mean he would die in prison. He recently underwent a procedure to clear a heart blockage.

Weinstein won an Academy Award for producing Shakespeare In Love and was behind other acclaimed films, including Pulp Fiction, The English Patient and Gangs Of New York.

Prosecutors portrayed him as a serial predator who had manipulated women with promises of career advancement in Hollywood, coaxing them to hotel rooms or private apartments and then overpowering and violently attacking them.

REUTERS