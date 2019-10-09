Wedding proceeds, then groom faces sex assault charges

WASHINGTON • Two days before his wedding, the groom spent the afternoon floating down the Delaware River in Pennsylvania with his wedding party, where beers and shots of vodka were passed around as they guided paddle boards and rafts downstream.

When they returned to their hotel on Aug 30, Daniel Carney's wife-to-be asked him to walk a female friend inside. The 29-year-old bridesmaid had been too drunk to keep her balance, the Morning Call reported, and, as Carney walked her down the hallway, she struggled to stay upright.

Suddenly, Carney, 28, pulled the woman into the men's locker room. Police said the groom then led the woman to the showers, where he forcibly grabbed her and removed her bikini bottom. Twenty minutes later, his wife-to-be burst into the men's showers.

The couple then headed to a carpark, where they got into a fight, according to court records.

Another bridesmaid helped the woman walk out of the showers, the Morning Call reported.

The woman, whom the Washington Post is not naming because she is a victim of sexual assault, later told police she could remember only snippets of the night but she was certain she had been violated.

The next morning, Carney called the bridesmaid to apologise, but claimed he did not know what they had done, the police report said.

On the morning of the wedding, he texted again to ask the bridesmaid to put on a good face for the wedding and to pressure her to take the morning-after pill to prevent an accidental pregnancy.

Despite the shocking incident, WNEP reported, the couple still got married on Sept 1.

The next morning, the bridesmaid went to hospital to report the incident.

Carney told a state trooper he was extremely drunk and felt she had "taken advantage" of him.

But police said a clearer picture emerged after they pulled security footage from the hotel. "Just before the doorway, the accused is observed turning around and pulling the victim into the locker room," state trooper Justin Leri wrote in a police report.

After police reviewed the video, Carney changed his story, admitting that he had pulled her into the locker room.

Prosecutors last Thursday charged Carney with felony sexual assault, according to court records.

WASHINGTON POST