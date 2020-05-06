'We don't know' if coronavirus emerged from Chinese lab, says top US general

General Mark Milley speaks during a coronavirus briefing at the White House in April 2020.
General Mark Milley speaks during a coronavirus briefing at the White House in April 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
12 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The top US general said on Tuesday (May 5) it was still unknown whether the coronavirus emerged from a wet market in China, a laboratory or some other location, but reaffirmed the US view that it was probably not man-made.

"Did it come out of the virology lab in Wuhan? Did it occur in a wet market there in Wuhan? Did it occur somewhere else? And the answer to that is: We don't know," Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a news conference, adding the US government was looking into it.

The remarks stood in contrast to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's assessment on Sunday that there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the new coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content