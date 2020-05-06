'We don't know' if coronavirus emerged from Chinese lab, says top US general

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The top US general said on Tuesday (May 5) it was still unknown whether the coronavirus emerged from a wet market in China, a laboratory or some other location, but reaffirmed the US view that it was probably not man-made.

"Did it come out of the virology lab in Wuhan? Did it occur in a wet market there in Wuhan? Did it occur somewhere else? And the answer to that is: We don't know," Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a news conference, adding the US government was looking into it.

The remarks stood in contrast to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's assessment on Sunday that there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the new coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory.