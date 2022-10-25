'We don't eat lithium': South America longs for benefits of metal boon

SAN PEDRO DE ATACAMA, Chile - The turquoise glimmer of open-air pools contrasts sharply with the dazzling white of salt flats in Latin America’s “lithium triangle”, where hope resides for a better life fuelled by a metal bonanza.

A key component of batteries used in electric cars, demand has exploded for lithium – the “white gold” found in Chile, Argentina and Bolivia in quantities larger than anywhere else in the world.

And as the world seeks to move away from fossil fuels, lithium production – and prices – have skyrocketed, as have the expectations of communities near lithium plants, many of whom live in poverty.

But there are growing concerns about the impact on groundwater sources in regions already prone to extended droughts, with recent evidence of tree and flamingo dieoffs.

“We don’t eat lithium, nor batteries. We do drink water,” said Ms Veronica Chavez, 48, president of the Santuario de Tres Pozos Indigenous community near the town of Salinas Grandes in Argentina’s lithium heartland.

A poster that meets visitors to Salinas Grandes reads: “No to lithium, yes to water and life.”

Lithium extraction requires millions of litres of water per plant per day.

Unlike in Australia – the world’s top lithium producer that extracts the metal from rock – in South America it is derived from salars, or salt flats, where saltwater containing the metal is brought from underground briny lakes to the surface to evaporate.

Soaring prices

About 56 per cent of the world’s 89 million tonnes of identified lithium resources are found in the South American triangle, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The world average price rose from US$5,700 (S$8,106) per tonne in November 2020 to US$60,500 in September in 2022.

Chile hosts the westernmost corner of the lithium triangle in its Atacama desert, which contributed 26 per cent of global production in 2021, according to the USGS.

The country started lithium extraction in 1984 and has been a leader in the field partly because of low rainfall levels and high solar radiation that speeds up the evaporation process.

But Chilean law has made it difficult for companies to gain concessions from the government since the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet declared the metal a “strategic resource” for its potential use in nuclear bombs.

Only two companies have permits to exploit the metal – Chile’s SQM and American Albemarle, which pay up to 40 per cent of their sales in tax.