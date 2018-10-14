We are fine: Melania brushes off husband's alleged affairs

WASHINGTON • Mrs Melania Trump has dismissed widespread talk about her husband Donald Trump's reported affairs with a porn star and others, saying she has "more important things to think about".

Addressing for the first time allegations that have swirled around the United States President, the First Lady last Friday brushed off speculation that her marriage was troubled.

In a lengthy ABC television interview, Mrs Trump did not deny the many stories of her husband's philandering. But she also made clear she does not dwell on it.

"It is not a concern and focus of mine," she said. "I'm a mother and a First Lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do."

She added: "I know people like to speculate and media like to speculate about our marriage. It's not always pleasant, of course, but I know what is right and what is wrong and what is true and not true."

The interview, excerpts of which were released by ABC ahead of a full broadcast last Friday evening, came after nearly two roller-coaster years in the White House.

Asked whether she loves her husband, the 48-year-old Slovenia-born former fashion model, Mr Trump's third wife, replied: "Yes, we are fine. It's what media speculate, and it's gossip. It's not always correct stuff."

She gave the interview to ABC while she was on her first solo trip abroad last week to Africa, where she sought to promote her humanitarian efforts and US Agency for International Development projects. Mr Trump's brash behaviour has left his wife constantly under the Washington microscope, facing questions about whether she will leave him and move back to New York with their son Barron.

She scoffed at such talk.

"I am enjoying it. I really love to live in the Washington and the White House," she said.

In Africa, she visited hospitals and schools and a wildlife park in Ghana, Malawi and Kenya, speaking to students and feeding a baby elephant, before stopping in Egypt to visit the Giza pyramids.

JUST GOSSIP Yes, we are fine. It's what media speculate, and it's gossip. It's not always correct stuff. MRS MELANIA TRUMP, on her marriage and her husband's alleged history of philandering.

She hinted to ABC that life in the White House was not easy, dealing with people she did not always trust.

"You always need to watch your back," she said.

She also explained why she made fighting cyber bullying a target of her Be Best campaign.

"I could say I'm the most bullied person in the world," she said, or "one of them, if you really see what people are saying about me".

Like past First Ladies, Mrs Trump is constantly watched for her fashion choices, which lean towards well-cut, refined, but not flashy clothes from Ralph Lauren and French-American designer Herve Pierre.

She caught flak in June when she wore a US$39 (S$54) Zara jacket with the phrase, "I really don't care, do u?" on the back, as she embarked on a trip to the Mexican border to see immigrant children who had been separated from their parents under her husband's much criticised policy. The target of that message was unclear.

Donning a pith helmet during her Nairobi stop last week, and then an Indiana Jones-style Panama hat while in Egypt, Mrs Trump also drew fashion maven reprimands for being "insensitive" to the continent's colonial history.

Reporters should "talk about my trip and not what I wear", she responded during the journey.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE