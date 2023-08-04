Washington tourists snag glimpse of Trump legal drama

WASHINGTON - Instead of snapping selfies at the White House, some tourists to the US capital got a taste of real Washington political drama on Thursday.

Former president Donald Trump’s court hearing attracted protesters, security officials, news media – and visitors whose summer vacations suddenly included a piece of history-in-the-making.

The scene outside the E. Barrett Prettyman judicial building was “kind of a spectacle,” said Mr Tom Kerr, visiting from Massachusetts.

The 78-year-old and his wife Gayl Kerr had planned their trip before the indictment against Trump was unsealed earlier this week, and decided to take advantage of the timing to sneak a peek.

“We were walking around looking at the buildings and knew that we were close by, so we thought, ‘Well, we’ll walk to this corner and just see what’s happening’,“ Mrs Kerr, 76, told AFP.

“It’s a national event, whether you like it or not,” she added.

But the couple did not plan to stick around the police tape and TV broadcast vans for long, trying to catch a ride to visit the city’s riverfront instead.

Several other tourists were also squeezing in a quick view of the courthouse between other attractions, including Mr Dave Werner, who had brought his 12-year-old son Liam along on a business trip.

“We’re doing touristy stuff,” the 52-year-old from Houston, Texas explained, adding that the duo had just come from the National Archives and were on their way to the Supreme Court.