Washington to give $86m in aid to storm-hit Puerto Rico

PONCE, Puerto Rico - US President Joe Biden on Monday pledged more than US$60 million (S$85.8 million) in aid to help US territory Puerto Rico and said more money was coming, as he sought to present a more compassionate image than his predecessor, Mr Donald Trump, while surveying damage from Hurricane Fiona.

Soon after arriving with his wife Jill Biden, the President met victims of the hurricane, which left Puerto Rico without power for an extended period.

Mr Biden will travel to Florida on Wednesday to survey damage from Hurricane Ian.

"We came here in person to show that we're with you. All of America's with you as you receive and recover and rebuild," Mr Biden said in Ponce, Puerto Rico.

Mr Biden alluded to the controversy surrounding Mr Trump's response to Hurricane Maria, which ravaged Puerto Rico in 2017, killing thousands.

Some residents of the island said Mr Trump was slow to dispatch aid in the wake of that hurricane.

Mr Trump objected to sending more money to Puerto Rico after the hurricane, and froze billions intended for the island, a move Mr Biden has reversed.

"Yes, Puerto Rico is a strong place and Puerto Ricans are a strong people, but even so you have had to bear so much, more than need be, and you haven't gotten help in a timely way," Mr Biden said.

He said the US$60 million would help rebuild coastal regions.

Mr Biden was joined by Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell.

The funding will help "shore up levees and flood walls, and create a new flood warning system to help residents better prepare for future storms", Mr Biden said in a Twitter post.

As an unincorporated territory of the United States, Puerto Rico is neither a US state nor a sovereign nation, and residents do not have voting rights unless they move to the mainland.

Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi, speaking before Mr Biden, said: "We want to be treated in the same way as our fellow Americans in the states in times of need. All American citizens, regardless of where they live... should receive the same support from the federal government."

Mr Biden listed investments in Puerto Rico's roads, bridges, mangrove restoration and coral reefs included in recent funding Bills from the US Congress, and said more money was coming.

"I'm ready to deploy and expedite more resources from the Department of Energy and other federal agencies," so that residents can get clean, reliable power, he said. Hundreds of thousands of people have struggled without power since Fiona hit Puerto Rico two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, search-and-rescue teams in Florida doubled back to examine tens of thousands of Gulf Coast homes and businesses on Monday after an initial sweep through areas ravaged by Hurricane Ian, as the death toll from one of America's fiercest storms on record topped 100.

Emergency crews have made cursory inspections of about 45,000 properties since Ian blasted ashore last Wednesday, flooding seaside communities with high surf that washed away numerous buildings, Mr Kevin Guthrie, director of Florida's emergency management, said during a morning briefing.

"We've been to about every address," he said, noting that crews had begun conducting a more thorough search. "We believe that we have searched everything very quickly. Now we are going back for a second look."

At least 103 storm-related deaths have been confirmed in the US since Ian made landfall.

