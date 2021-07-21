Washington Report Podcast: Why Washington shooting won't have impact on US gun laws

Washington Report Ep 7: Why Washington shooting won't have impact on US gun laws
8:15 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States.
The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker about the following points:
1. The recent shooting outside the Washington Nationals stadium (1:35)
2. What impact does the Nationals Parks shooting have on gun laws in America (3:54)
3. Bootleg fire that’s spreading fast in Oregon (5:14)
4. How does the pandemic affect safety efforts in relation to natural disasters? (6:44)
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Aleemah Basirah
Edited by: Dan Koh
