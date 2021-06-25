Washington Report Podcast: United States ready to lead Western alliance again?

Washington Report Ep 3: United States ready to lead Western alliance again?

8:29 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States.

The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Timothy Go about the following points:

1. US President Joe Biden's first international trip as President (1:10)

2. How the US' move to ship 2.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan could rock US-China tensions further (2:46)

3. The Biden administration's plan to finalise a deal with Iran to return to the 2015 nuclear deal (4:57)

4. Significance of new US holiday Juneteenth and its importance? (6:33)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Aleemah Basirah

Edited by: Dan Koh

