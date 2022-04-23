Washington police hunt for gunman who wounded 3 near elite prep school

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Gunfire erupted near an elite prep school in an upscale part of Washington, DC, on Friday (April 22) afternoon, leaving three people wounded as police locked down the surrounding area and conducted a door-to-door search for the assailant.

An eyewitness told local television station WUSA-TV he heard rapid-fire shots lasting about a minute, and saw a woman running out of a building who appeared to have been grazed by gunfire, followed by other individuals who were apparently wounded.

The eyewitness said he saw other people on the street taking cover behind parked cars and pointing up to a balcony where they presumably believed the gunshots were fired.

Authorities said they had no motive for the shooting, which took place in the Van Ness neighbourhood of Northwest Washington along Connecticut Avenue, a major thoroughfare through the city.

Two of the victims, a man and a woman found wounded near the Edmund Burke School, a private preparatory academy, were hospitalised in critical but stable condition, and a juvenile victim suffered a minor gunshot wound, according to Assistant Police Chief Stuart Emerman.

He said police fanned out across the neighborhood looking for possible perpetrators, but had no immediate description of any suspect.

Emerman said several individuals seen fleeing the scene were briefly detained for questioning but none were believed to have been involved.

“At this time, I do not believe that we have any suspects at this time detained,” Emerman said.

“We’re looking for any suspect or suspects. We do not have a motive at this time,” Emerman told reporters. “We do not know the full details of what took place. But we continue to ask the public to just steer clear of the area as we continue to investigate.”

A WUSA reporter posted a short video on Twitter of another witness identified as Austin Bittle who said he was in a nearby coffee shop when he heard more than 20 gunshots ring out in quick succession before seeing police officers racing toward the scene.

According to the District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting unfolded in the 4100 block of Connecticut Avenue in the city’s northwest quadrant near the Burke School.

“I was in the building and I was getting ready for track practice, but then I heard loud noises and glass was shattering behind me. A bunch of us just got out of the building and ran,” one unidentified student told local ABC affiliate WJLA-TV in an interview from a liquor store, where the youth had taken cover.