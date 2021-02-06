Washington in a conundrum over Myanmar

Monday's coup d'etat in Myanmar stung a Washington eager to return to the business of promoting democracy, with President Joe Biden leading his foreign policy speech at the State Department on Thursday with a strong critique of the army's seizure of power.

The coup negated what was considered a foreign policy win for the Barack Obama administration, which in 2016 lifted all sanctions on Myanmar in return for its transition to what was at best a hybrid form of democracy, but still represented a huge change from the previous draconian military regime.